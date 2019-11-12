While Barum were winning at Polson for the first time in 21 years, previous leaders Weston-super-Mare were going down 22-0 at Maidenhead.

Those results mean Barum now top the table by four points from the Seasiders, but with fourth-placed Maids the visitors to Pottington this Saturday the situation could change again.

League form suggested Barum were favourites to win at Polson, but the margin of victory surprised director of rugby Jeremy Chugg.

"Like a lot of away games in this division it was definitely losable, so to come back with a bonus-point win was a massive result for us," said Chugg.

"It is our turn to be top again, but we need to tick off a few more wins before we start thinking we are there for the long run."

Maidenhead visit Pottington this Saturday in the first of two big games before the Christmas break.

"We have not played Weston or Maidenhead yet and we have both of them before Christmas," said skipper Winston James.

"Once those two games are out of the way then we will have a better idea of where we are.

"Our position in the table isn't a false one, but to maintain it we will have to be at our best every week."

The only downside of the win at Launceston for Barnstaple was losing Kyran McManus late in the second half with a back injury that could keep him out for a couple of weeks.

"No one really knows what happened to Kyran, but he went off with a broken nose and a back injury that is likely to keep him out for a while," said James.

Will Topps, Matt Gohl, James, Jake Childs and Ryan Carter all touched down for Barnstaple on Saturday. Haydn Lidstone took over the kicking after McManus was helped off.