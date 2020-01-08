Barum were 11-3 up at the break thanks to a Ryan Carter try and two penalties from the boot of Kyran McManus.

Scrum-half Dylan Gosling added a second Barum try after the break.

It looks like a dour contest on paper, but Barum's rugby supremo Jeremy Chugg said it was anything but.

"The weather conditions did not help, but it was a decent game between two sides determined to play some rugby," said director of rugby Chugg.

"For the first 15 minutes we defended as well as we have done all season - it was a case of having to as they really came at us with everything they had.

"Once we broke out and kicked a penalty that seemed to settle us, but it remained an even game all the way through."

Barnstaple, whose lead over Maidenhead is just one point, are away to Camborne this Saturday.

Second-row Ben Hilton is poised to return to the side after an injury break.

Away from the pitch, Barnstaple supporters have been saddened to learn of the death of former captain and coach Jack Jewell.

Jewell, one of the game's real characters, played for Devon between 1968 and 1977 and also appeared for the South West Counties against the touring Australians at Exeter in 1976.