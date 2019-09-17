Jake Murphy celebrates as Winstone James touches down for his hat-trick try to secure a bonus point. Picture: Bob Collins Jake Murphy celebrates as Winstone James touches down for his hat-trick try to secure a bonus point. Picture: Bob Collins

Barum captain Winston James was a hat-trick scorer in his side's 35-3 win over visiting Bracknell.

James left it late to grab his third try though as the next thing referee Kevin Williams did was blow the final whistle.

James crossed twice in the first half to help Barum into a 20-3 lead. Jake Murphy and Haydn Lidstone kicked the rest of the points.

Jake Childs and James were the second-half notchers with Murphy converting one and a penalty.

Barnstaple v Bracknell in the South West Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple v Bracknell in the South West Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

Jeremy Chugg, the chairman of rugby at Barnstaple, said there was nothing flattering about the scoreline.

"Bracknell were not a bad side but did not have a gun catch-drive game or a quick winger of anyone or thing that looked like hurting us," said Chugg.

"When they went through the phases they largely went sideways before we got the ball back.

"When we had the ball our set pieces worked well and we scored tries.

Barnstaple v Bracknell in the South West Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple v Bracknell in the South West Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

"All round we were better than then - 10-15 per cent up front, 5-10 per cent in the backs - and once we were 20 points up it was never in any doubt."

The only downside for Barnstaple was losing prop Nat Bayet with an ankle injury that may keep him out of the game against Brixham this Saturday.