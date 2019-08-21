It's all over bar the shouting for Barnstaple, who were relegated from the C Division East after losing to Exeter II seven days earlier.

Sidmouth still have a slender chance of catching Heathcoat for the lone promotion place and went flat out for the win.

Opener Matt Cooke made 178 off 115 balls - 22 fours and six sixes - in Sidmouth's total of 386 for five.

Sidmouth were on 299 for three when Cooke fell to Lee Cole (4-79). Issac Thomas (33), Elliott Rice (42) and Ed Hurley (51) all chipped in to the Sidmouth total.

Barnstaple's Sam Bithell earned admirers in the home camp for his top score of 79. Rob Holm (23) put on 95 with Bithell.

Charlie Dibble (3-9) and Isaac Thomas (3-55) were the leading wicket takers for Sidmouth, who dismissed Barnstaple for 169.

Braunton were without a game for the second week running as the match at Alphington fell foul of the weather.