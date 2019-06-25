Barnstaple batted the full 45 overs for their total of 159 for nine - James Roe top scoring with 27.

Jake Stoneman then lashed an unbeaten 89 in the 22 overs Heathcoat needed to clinch the win.

Victory keeps Heathcoat second behind leaders Sidmouth. Barnstaple and Pilton are now 22 points adrift of safety in the bottom two.

George McEndoo (22), Roe and Andrew Barton (20) all got in, got settled and got out again without building a big score.

Will Thompson (2-19) and new captain Paul Elliott (3-15) contained the Barnstaple batters with miserly over after over.

Heathcoat made an uninspiring start - they were 20 for two - but Stoneman and Thompson (55no) saw them home with an unbroken stand of 140.

Barnstaple and Pilton, now one off the bottom of the table, entertain Ottery this Saturday.