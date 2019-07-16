The result was never in doubt after Exmouth totted up 227 for four then reduced Barnstaple and Pilton to 33 for five then 49 for seven in reply.

Big runs for Exmouth were scored by captain Richard Baggs (52) and Sean Day (80no).

Adrian Ashton (43) and Jason Smith (30) led a rearguard action that saw 87 runs added by the last three pairs.

Ryan Schaufler (3-22), Sam Goodier (2-20) and Day (2-5) bowled well, but not well enough to dismiss Barnstaple, who were 136 for nine at the close.

Adrian Ashton (43) and Matt Jarvis (30) provided resistance for Barnstaple.

Barnstaple travel to Alphington this Saturday.