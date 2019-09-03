Although relegation looked inevitable since around the halfway mark, Barnstaple and Pilton kept going to the bitter end at first and second team level.

Ottery away on the final day was probably a game too far for the players who supported skipper Lee Cole through thick and largely thin.

George McEndoo (15) and Matt Newton (14) had the only double-figure scores for Barnstaple, who were all out for 58 in just 18 overs.

Ottery bowlers Will Harrison, Matt Jeacock and Jack Malden took two wickets each.

Ollie West (35no) and George Mutter (10no) knocked off the runs in a game that lasted just 26 overs from start to early finish.