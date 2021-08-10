Barnstaple & Pilton stay out of trouble despite defeat

Published: 3:00 PM August 10, 2021

Cricket balls are left lying on the ground during a nets session - Credit: PA

Saturday's programme in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League was almost wiped out for one reason or another.

If torrential rain wasn’t the cause – North Devon’s top-of-the-table clash in the A Division was one of them – then Covid-19 alerts were.

North Devon 2nd XI were due to visit Clyst Hydon, but a Covid alert put paid to that encounter.

And Bideford’s B Division trip to Ivybridge was a casualty, as was Braunton’s promotion-chasers’ clash with Clyst St George in the C Division East.

But Barnstaple & Pilton stayed out of the D East relegation places despite a 56-run defeat at Sampford Peverell & Tiverton.

You may also want to watch:

Fellow strugglers Sidmouth (8.72pts) and Kentisbeare (7.58) were rained-off against Chardstock and Alphington respectively which means B&P (8.92) were not overhauled down in the basement.

An SP&T total of 195 for five in a game reduced to 35 overs each was more than respectable – and more than needed to beat lowly Barnstaple & Pilton.

Openers Tom Lock (20) and Harry Southgate (36) got the score up to 72 for two then Sammy Broomhead (71) and Richard Pugsley (50) added exactly 90 as the running total mounted.

Matt Clarke was B&P’s meanest bowler with just six runs scored from his seven overs.

Lee Cole picked up three wickets – Pugsley and Southgate among them – but went for 60 runs in his seven overs. One over to Pugsley went for 16, which did not help his figures.

Barnstaple & Pilton’s batters did not have too many problems occupying the crease, but struggled to turn time batted into runs in the book.

SP&T bowlers Pugsley, Robbie Broomhead, skipper Joe Parkinson and Josh Kallaway averaged around four an over and Matt Summerfield was even cheaper at less than three.

Rob Holm (32) and Andy Fewings (30) put on 50 for the third B&P wicket, which was as good as it got.

Bits and pieces – 17 for Cole, 16 for Joe Hastie – got B&P up to 139 for nine when time ran out.

*Bideford 2nd XI have some work to do to avoid relegation from the E Division East after a hefty seven-wicket defeat by leaders Clyst St George.

It leaves Bideford one off the bottom of the table with three games left to do something about the gap between them (7.92pts) and Woodbury & NSC (10.5), the team they need to pass to reach safety.

Dave Branch (28) and Jack Cleave (21) had the only scores of note for Bideford as they were bowled out for 72 by Hamish Dow (4-12), Katie Donovan (2-25) and Sophie Florides (2-25).

Nathan Wells (44no) and Gareth Hall (29) had the win wrapped up inside 16 overs.

*Braunton 2nd XI clinched promotion from F Division East courtesy of a seven-wicket win over Upottery.

Adam Retter (70) top scored for Upottery in a 40-over total of 155 for eight. Dan Brierley (3-24) edged the Braunton bowling stats from Phil James (2-22).

Nigel Cross (56) and Sam Reddick (40) got Braunton up to 138 for three. James Kemp (33no) took them the rest of the way.

Braunton cannot be caught for one of the two promotion places. They have three games left to ensure they finished ahead of North Devon 3rd XI in the title race.