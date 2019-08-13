Barnstaple and Pilton have been teetering on the brink of relegation since the halfway stage of the season. Now they have toppled over it.

This latest defeat means Barnstaple are 80 points adrift at the bottom of the table with only 60 to play for.

Victory did not do Exeter much good as they are second bottom and 58 points away from safety. Realistically, they are down too.

George McEndoo opened up for Barnstaple and made a top score of 50 in their total of 94 all out. He was seventh out on 93. Matt Newton (20) was next best.

Luke Unsworth (3-17) and Naj Choudhary (3-15) took the bowling plaudits for Exeter.

Exeter lost opener Ben Abraham cheaply to James Lake, but a stand of 73 between Marc Oelofse (45) and Sean Langford (28) killed the game as a contest.

Barnstaple are away to Sidmouth II this Saturday.