Opener Jareer Shikrani (84) was the anchorman for Shobrooke. After putting on 93 with Dan Robbins (42) he batted on until 206 for six in a final total of 246 for eight.

Archie Popham (3-24) and George McEndoo (2-41) were the leading wicket takers for Barnstaple and Pilton.

Barum, fast approaching the point of no return 48 points adrift at the bottom, were all out for 183 in the last of their 45 overs.

Opener McEndoo batted through for an unbeaten 101 off 131 balls. Next best was Rob Wilkins (16).

Dave Manning (3-29) and Jon James (2-34) took the bowling pats on the back from Shobrooke's new skipper Ben Trenaman.