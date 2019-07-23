Alphington hoisted 255 for eight in their 45 overs, built on top of a knock of 99 from Sachithra Serasinghe.

Fifteen fours and two sixes underlined the Sri Lankan's class. After he was third out on 130 to James Lake (3-23), Jack Mills (48) and Tom Weeks (32) kept the runs coming.

Matt Newton (4-47) bowled Barnstaple into the bonus points at the end.

Sam Bithell (70) and James Tapp (30) made inroads into the Alphington total and when they went Lee Cole (28) and Newton (36) carried on chipping away.

Serasinghe - nine overs for 13 runs - and Kam Singh (2-16 off nine) put Barnstaple behind the clock and they never caught up.

Barnstaple and Pilton were 219 for eight when the overs ran out and are now 37 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Shobrooke Park visit Raleigh Meadow this Saturday.