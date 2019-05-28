Jon James hit an unbeaten century and co-opener Dan Robbins made 85 in Shobrooke's total of 252 for three.

An opening stand of 161 was topped up by James and Chris Ford (23no) adding 59 unbroken at the end.

Jamie Tapp (3-51) booked in Barnstaple's best bowling figures.

Barnstaple and Pilton's player shortage in recent weeks has been well reported, but they were able to put out two teams on Saturday.

Acting captain George McEndoo can only wonder whether things may have been different had he had an 11th man in the team.

Sam Bithell (46), James Roe (77) and Tapp (37) got Barnstaple down to the last three overs needing 21 go win with two wickets intact, Roe being one of them.

It came down to 10 to win from the last over and Roe still there. He was run out going for a third run and when Robbins (3-62) bowled last-man Matt Jarvis two balls later it was all over with one delivery unbowled.