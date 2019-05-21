Eleven years after taking on the captaincy at Barnstaple and Pilton, Moore has had enough of internal pressures that left the club unable to get a second team out last Saturday. Moore has left the club to rejoin former club Braunton - and James Lake has chosen to go with him to Kelsey. Two further blows for Barnstaple & Pilton are the departure of Moore's son Jack to Premier side North Devon and the loss of all-rounder Henry McEndoo, who has taken up a job in Cornwall. Moore junior was the Devon League's young player of the year in 2017 and the Devon county development player of the season in 2019. He scored a double hundred against Worcestershire in a youth game last summer. Moore said he was sad to be leaving Barnstaple, but could not carry on.