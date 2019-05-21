Eleven years after taking on the captaincy at Barnstaple and Pilton, Moore has had enough of internal pressures that left the club unable to get a second team out last Saturday.

Moore has left the club to rejoin former club Braunton - and James Lake has chosen to go with him to Kelsey.

Two further blows for Barnstaple & Pilton are the departure of Moore's son Jack to Premier side North Devon and the loss of all-rounder Henry McEndoo, who has taken up a job in Cornwall.

Moore junior was the Devon League's young player of the year in 2017 and the Devon county development player of the season in 2019. He scored a double hundred against Worcestershire in a youth game last summer.

Moore said he was sad to be leaving Barnstaple, but could not carry on.

"Jack leaving is not the reason for my decision, but issues within the club mean that to carry on as captain is impossible," said Moore.

"I hugely regret having to make this decision, but feel this is in the best interest of the cricket club."

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor plays cricket for Alphington when his commitments allow and he top scored with 73 in their total of 163 for eight.

Taylor was sixth out with the score on 145 having added 81 with Phil Walker (39no).

Moore junior and both McEndoo brothers, George and Henry, claimed two wickets each.

Sam Bithell (51) and Jack Moore (61) took Barnstaple within touching distance of victory with a stand of 93. Bits and pieces finished the job.