Barnstaple maintain form with battling draw

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:34 AM February 15, 2022
Barnstaple goalkeeper Lloyd Irish

There were no goals but plenty of smiles for Barnstaple Town, as they continued their excellent start to 2022 with a dogged 0-0 draw at promotion-chasing AFC Totton. 

Barum had conceded 14 goals in two previous League and Cup meetings with Totton this season. They are now a very different side and demonstrated the renewed confidence with a first clean sheet on the road in three years. 

Barnstaple almost won it with an audacious effort Billy Tucker that was brilliantly saved on 75 minutes, although there was also some fine goalkeeping from Lloyd Irish between the Barum sticks. 

Bideford have also been much-improved in recent weeks but that momentum hit a stumbling block with a 2-1 defeat at home to Lymington Town 

The Robins were looking good when Matt Buchan notched on the half-hour but Lymington turned it around with a Freddie Bullard penalty on 58 minutes and then an unfortunate own goal from Aaron Taylor.  

