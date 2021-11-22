Narrow defeats for Barum and Biddy

The major frustration and the future hope for Barnstaple Town is the fact that the defeats are becoming increasingly narrow.

Barum are still seeking their first points of the campaign in the Southern League but a late rally at Lymington once again demonstrated that spirit remains high within the camp.

Lymington are locked in a mid-table tussle with a number of clubs and they broke Barum resolve with two goals in two minutes just before half-time, Craig McAllister and Samuel Shearer notching for the hosts.

Harry McGrath sealed the points for Lymington on the hour but Barnstaple had a late revival in their ranks, with Neil Last scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to set up a tense finish.

Ultimately, it was another defeat for Barum but they can take some belief into the visit of Devon rivals Willand Rovers on the weekend.

Bideford also remain entrenched in the bottom three following an afternoon of missed chances that allowed Winchester City to scamper home with a fortunate 2-1 victory.

The Robins controlled the opening half-hour, with Jack Calver forcing Winchester ‘keeper Charlie Philpott into a super early save. The visiting custodian then thwarted Louie Slough from a Calver corner before Lewis Wilson struck the bar with an overhead kick.

Bideford were dominating the game and it was an incredibly harsh twist when Winchester snatched the lead from the penalty spot, Warren Bentley converting after a soft decision went against Adam Seedhouse Evans.

Winchester quickly scored a second to compound the gloom for Bideford, with Oliver Balmer finding space to slot home a composed finish. Seedhouse Evans then found a smart save to keep the deficit at two goals before half-time.

After the break, Bideford rediscovered their creative instincts and a dangerous Calver free-kick was glanced inches wide by George Nancekivell. The lively Mattie Buchan next forced another good block from Philpott.

Winchester were content to protect their two-goal lead and when Lewis Wilson did finally nod home, it was too late to find an equaliser. Bideford’s midweek schedule included a home clash with Frome Town on Tuesday night.