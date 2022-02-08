Barnstaple and Bideford celebrate crucial victories

An outstanding weekend in the Southern League for Barnstaple Town and Bideford AFC led to a brace of victories for North Devon’s improving duo.

A few weeks ago, the prospect of Barum dragging themselves away from relegation peril seemed forlorn, at best, but a second win in succession, this time achieved in the most dramatic of circumstances, has lifted hope that new manager Craig Laird might just pull off a minor miracle.

Mid-table Larkhall Athletic were the visitors to Mill Road and they forced a good early save from Lloyd Irish in the Barnstaple goal, while an Owen Howe effort produced similar exploits from the Larkhall stopper.

The visitors snatched the lead on 17 minutes, when Alex Lambert reacted first to a shot that had struck the post, slamming the rebound past a stranded Irish.

Barum retained their composure and struck back on the stroke of half-time. A corner created panic in the Larkhall defence and Harry Baker pounced on the loose ball for a deserved equaliser.

The second period was more about tension than clear-cut chances and the Barum cause was helped when Joe Hilliard saw red for Larkhall. However, it looked like the ten-man visitors would cling on for a point.

Howe had a different plan, as he raced into the penalty area and was hauled down by goalkeeper Chris Humphries. It was a definite spot-kick and, with the clock on 90+8 points, Howe converted for three massive points.

The drama for Bideford was condensed into a frantic opening half-hour at Paulton Rovers, as the Robins recovered from an early setback to win the game with a Matt Buchan double.

A defensive mix-up handed the first goal to Paulton’s Jack Ball for an easy finish on 15 minutes but Bideford responded perfectly, Buchan chasing down a long ball to round goalkeeper Aaron Sainsbury for the leveller.

The winner came on 30 minutes and it was great work from youngster Alex Moyse, dancing through the tackles before a delicious cross was headed in by a jubilant Buchan.

Barnstaple have a difficult challenge at third-placed AFC Totton this weekend and Bideford host Lymington Town.

Bideford boss Sean Joyce - Credit: Bideford AFC



