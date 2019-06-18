Sadly, owing to the now usual withdrawal of opponents, Down ended up boxing probably the best boxer in the age and weight category!

He faced Finchley ABCs Kevin Moldovan.

However, never one to avoid a challenge, Down gave it his best shot, ultimately giving a good account of himself over the three rounds of action as he went toe-to-toe with the more experience fighter.

Down was beaten in a unanimous points decision, but gained lots of credit for his performance.

Training at Barnstaple ABC continues throughout the summer as boxers prepare for the new season that gets underway in September.