Leland Scott, Jed Davies and club captain Cameron Squire were all on the bill for Swindon Brunel ABC's home show.

Scott was first up for Barnstaple, boxing Levi Chiplin of Kings Newton Abbot.

The Barnstaple boxer lost out to a majority points decision.

Davies came up against this year's youth championship winner Jayden King, and came out on top with a majority points decision in an entertaining contest.

Squire was at the top of the bill against Steve Ballagh of the host club for a senior middleweight contest that had the crowd on its feet.

In a tough, action packed contest it was Squire who took the majority, landing the cleaner shots over the course of the bout.

The bouts are set to be returned on Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show on Saturday, March 7 at Barnstaple Rugby Club.