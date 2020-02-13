Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club at Holsworthy. Picture: Contributed Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club at Holsworthy. Picture: Contributed

Davies was once again in action at the Springwest Academy in Feltham, taking on Bromley's Rocky Day in the U38kg final.

It was a dominant performance from Davies, who powered to a unanimous win.

Andy Dyer just missed out in his U34kg final against Alfie Slavin (Bushey ABC), losing his contest by a split decision.

It was a busy weekend for Barnstaple, with the club having boxers on the bill at Holsworthy Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Patrick Morton lost to a split decision in a crowd-pleasing U60kg South West belt match against Bude's Nathan Martin.

Sam Watts made his debut, beating Oliver Evans (Malmesbury) unanimously.

Freddie Hall and Hatton Jury boxed in skills contests against opponents from Bude.

The club go to Swindon next weekend before shows in Great Yarmouth and Bristol before a home show at Barnstaple Rugby Club on March 7.

Tickets are available from the club's gym or from the Corner House.