Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart

There were six Barnstaple boxers on the bill on Saturday night inside the magnificent setting of the town's pannier market.

Billy Sheppard was in the penultimate fight of the evening, and came away with a unanimous win against Josh Pook of Bristol's National Smelting Company.

After a disappointing run of losses building up to the Barnstaple show, Sheppard put in a good performance to take the win.

The Barnstaple boxer moved well and kept a tight guard before some excellent right-handed shots on the way to victory.

Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart

Billie Down was up against the experienced Donovan Johnson of London's Carshalton Boys.

Both boxers exercised a degree of caution in an evenly balanced opening two rounds.

The bout opened up in the final round, with both launching fierce exchanges as they attempted to get on the front foot.

In the end it was Joseph who was slightly busier in the latter stages to take a majority decision at the end of the closely-fought contest.

Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart

Charlie Ludwell was on the wrong end of a unanimous defeat to National Smelting Company's Harvey Tyler.

There was a win for Buster Davies, who impressed in a unanimous victory over Malmesbury ABC's Richhard Pollak.

Davies's win was set up by a dominant left hand, which kept his opponent at bay across all three rounds.

Leland Scott had his first competitive outing for the club against Carshalton Boys' Cairo Edwards.

Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart Billy Sheppard boxed Josh Pook of National Smelting Co at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart

Scott has been getting ring experienced under his belt with skills bouts over the course of the season. His first competitive bout saw him on the wrong end of a majority decision, but there were plenty of positives for the youngster, who put in a good performance.

Findlay Lloyd's tilt with Reading ABC's Lee James fell through due to transport issues for his opponent.

Lloyd managed to get some time in the ring though, taking part in two skills contests on the night and giving a good account of himself along the way.

Billie Down boxed Carshalton Boys' Donovan Johnson at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart Billie Down boxed Carshalton Boys' Donovan Johnson at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart

Billie Down boxed Carshalton Boys' Donovan Johnson at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart Billie Down boxed Carshalton Boys' Donovan Johnson at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club's home show at Barnstaple Pannier Market. Picture: Matt Smart