Jed Davies and Leland Scott both boxed at Kettering ABC's home show.

Scott was due to box Michael McDonaugh from the host club in his first real contest.

However, a disparity in the weights meant the bout was reduced to a skills contest. All was not lost though, with the contest serving as ideal preparation ahead of his bout in the Pannier Market this weekend.

Jed Davies stepped in at short notice to box Pat McCann from Kettering School of Boxing.

An action-packed contest at the top of the bill saw Davies work his way into the bout and finished strongly against his taller opponent.

In the end the Barnstaple boxer would narrowly miss out, defeated by just two points.

Davies will also be boxing on Barnstaple ABC's Pannier Market show this Saturday.

The 15-bout show is set to feature 12 Barnstaple boxers, with the first bout at 7.30pm. Tickets, costing £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s, are available from the club's gym and The Corner House.