Cameron Squire took on George Clarke of Kings BA at Barnstaple's home show. Picture: Contributed Cameron Squire took on George Clarke of Kings BA at Barnstaple's home show. Picture: Contributed

The club had 11 of its boxers on the bill for the show at Barnstaple Rugby Club.

Topping the bill was new club captain Cameron Squire, who took on George Clarke of Kings Boxing Academy in a senior contest.

The Barnstaple boxer put in a good performance and boxed well, but in a close contest he came out on the wrong side of a majority decision.

It was a similar story for Jed Davies, who took on Malmesbury's Lewis Roberts but lost out in another very close bout.

Patrick Morton in action against Tommy Borg. Picture: Contributed Patrick Morton in action against Tommy Borg. Picture: Contributed

Patrick Morton came up against Tommy Borg of Broad Street.

The Barnstaple boxer faced a tough test in what was his second bout after a long time away from the sport, with Borg fresh from a trip to the WBC Amateurs in Mexico City.

But Morton held his own through three rounds, losing with a majority decision.

Josh Passmore came up against West Sambou of Bognor Regis.

The Barnstaple corner made the tough decision to retire Passmore in his first bout after he bore the brunt of some big shots.

Billie Down had a rematch with Tresillian Gwennap of Launceston.

The two met the previous week at Launceston with Gwennap taking the decision, but this time it was Down who came out on top with a terrific win.

Billy Shepherd took on Jacob Liddington of Malmesbury, and the Barnstaple boxer started well.

However, a flush left hook from Liddington sent Down to the canvas, forcing a stoppage.

Charlie Ludwell may have lost to a majority decision against Launceston's Tyler Gregory, but he put in an outstanding performance in defeat.

Buster Davies lost to a majority decision too, but there was a win for Leiland Scott against Cory Northcott of Seven Hills.

Hatton Jury opened things up for Barnstaple with a skills bout.

Barnstaple coach Mark Simpson said: "I thought the boxing on show was of a really high standard.

"All of our boxers gave a really good account of themselves and I've got no complaints. Charlie Ludwell was brilliant."

Four of the club's boxers will be in the ring representing the South West next weekend, with a team taking on South West London.

Barnstaple ABC's next home show is in March.