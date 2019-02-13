Lloyd claimed his title after a unanimous points decision win over Kemsing’s Ted Lee at the schoolboy final in Feltham on Sunday.

The Barnstaple boxer started strongly and kept up a high work rate over all three rounds to seal the title, becoming the latest in a long list of Barnstaple champions.

Lloyd had the chance to speak to professional Joe Hughes after his bout, with the super lightweight congratulating the Barnstaple boxer on his fight.

Lloyd’s next outing will be at the club’s home show at Barnstaple Rugby Club on Saturday, March 23.