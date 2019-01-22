Charlie Ludwell, Billie Down and Billy Sheppard were all in action across different weight categories.

Ludwell boxed Gator’s Marcus Bassi in Class One at 36kg, but was on the wrong end of a unanimous points decision.

It was a tough contest for Down too, who matched up with New Addington’s Kai McDonald in the 44kg Class Three. The bout didn’t go in the way of the Barnstaple boxer, with McDonald winning with a majority decision.

Sheppard struggled to make the weight for his 57kg semi-final in Class Three. In a hard-hitting encounter with Sting ABC’s Aaron James, the Barnstaple boxer suffered a unanimous points defeat.

Coach Mark Simpson said: “It may well be that the long journey and early start had an effect on the boxers’ performance, but that’s how it is in amateur boxing. Again, the club and town can be proud of the club’s boxers.”

Barnstaple’s Findlay Lloyd will be boxing in the minors final in London on Sunday, February 9.