William and Freddie Barlow represented the school in the West Midlands Biathlon on January 11 in Birmingham.

The event serves as a qualifier for the championships and involves a 1,600m run and a 200m swim.

William, a year 10 pupil at the school, won gold in the U15 boys competition. Freddie, who is in year 8, won silver in the U14 boys event.

The boys will now go on to the championships in Bath, which take place on March 29.

A statement from the school said: "An incredible achievement for both boys, we congratulate them and wish them luck for the National Championships!"

The Championship is a part of the Modern Biathlon Series.

It comprises a separate run and swim and is the culmination of a series of preliminary competitions organised throughout the country from August through to January.