North Devon IIs Josh Atkinson who scored an unbeaten century and took two wickets in the win over Bradninch 2nds,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY North Devon IIs Josh Atkinson who scored an unbeaten century and took two wickets in the win over Bradninch 2nds,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Atkinson, in his first season at Instow after switching from Bideford, made 112 not out at run-a-ball rate

Along the way there was a stand of 96 with Jack Hockin (50) for the fifth wicket and one of 60 with David Hartley (13).

A target of 302 to win was well out of Bradninch's reach without someone making a ton.

Will Birley had 55, Tom Hardy made 29 and Connor Carthew added 48 as Bradninch replied with 205 all out.

Repairing the Instow sight screen before play got underway in the North Devon 2nds versus Bradninch 2nds game. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Repairing the Instow sight screen before play got underway in the North Devon 2nds versus Bradninch 2nds game. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Hockin (3-38) shaded the bowling honours from Atkinson (2-32) and James Thomas (2-28).