Atkinson, in his first season at Instow after switching from Bideford, made 112 not out at run-a-ball rate Along the way there was a stand of 96 with Jack Hockin (50) for the fifth wicket and one of 60 with David Hartley (13). A target of 302 to win was well out of Bradninch's reach without someone making a ton. Will Birley had 55, Tom Hardy made 29 and Connor Carthew added 48 as Bradninch replied with 205 all out. Hockin (3-38) shaded the bowling honours from Atkinson (2-32) and James Thomas (2-28).