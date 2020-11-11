Ladies' singles finalists Katie Rowe (ARC) and Abi Hanafin (Rock Park). Ladies' singles finalists Katie Rowe (ARC) and Abi Hanafin (Rock Park).

The eight-day Covid-secure tournament attracted 97 players across nine different events, making up for a lack of summer competition in North Devon as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The men’s and ladies’ singles competitions were both won by ARC players, with Lewie Parker and Katie Rowe taking the titles. ARC’s Matt Daniel also won the Men’s B draw.

The men’s doubles saw Tom Poole and Parker lose in a fearsome tiebreak to Rupert George and Euan Mcintosh (ARC and Craiglockhart).

The mixed doubles went to Lauren and Henry Prince from Derbyshire, with the siblings playing together in their first tournament.

The event was ran by ARC's David and Marian Vinall with strict Covid guidelines in place.

The ladies’ doubles saw the North Devon pair of Teresa Poole and Jinny Stapley crowned winners, while Ali Swinton and Janet Sanders won the ladies’ vets’ title.

ARC’s Andy Koval and Ian Leonard were the men’s’ vet winners, and Gerald Sussex and Poole were the mixed winners.

Results

Men’s Singles: Lewie Parker beat Tom Poole 4-3, 4-0

Men’s Singles B: Draw Matt Daniel beat Dan Davie 4-2, 4-2

Ladies’ Singles: Katie Rowe beat Abigail Hanafin 4-0, 4-0

Ladies’ Doubles: Teresa Poole and Jinny Stapley beat Ali Swinton and Janet Sanders 4-0, 4-0

Men’s Doubles: Rupert George and Euan Mcintosh beat Tom Poole and Lewie Parker 2-4, 4-2, 10-5

Mixed Doubles: Henry and Lauren Prince beat Tom Poole and Jemma Sloman 4-3, 4-3

Vets’ Ladies’ Doubles: 1, Janet Sanders and Ali Swinton; 2, Jinny Stapley and Ali Poore (Round Robin)

Vets’ Men’s Doubles: Andy Koval and Ian Leonard beat Simon Trapnell and Alex Wingent 4-2, 2-4, 10-5

Vets’ Mixed Doubles: Gerald Sussex and Teresa Poole beat John Norman and Helen Beer 4-0, 4-0