There 13 clubs taking part in the series of four races for rowers over the age of 50.

Male and female crews raced in two qualifying heats each on the Saturday - a straight sprint race and a more conventional buoy race.

An overall score saw the top half of crews qualify for the Cup competition on the Sunday and the bottom half enter Plate races.

Appledore achieved a clean sweep in the men's Cup competition, winning every race over the weekend. Ilfracombe battled to second place, with Torridge third overall.

The ladies' Plate competition was the closest. Boscastle took the sprint win but Brixham A crew bested them in the buoy race to snatch overall victory. Boscastle's men placed first in both races to take the plate.

Salcombe dominated the Ladies Cup races with both their A and B crews having qualified. They were denied a double by a tenacious Appledore crew who came in second in both races behind Salcombe A.