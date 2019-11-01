Bennett stalked his rival early and let fly with hard combinations, forcing Lee onto the ropes in the second round and forcing a standing count.

And he followed up with a right-left combination to force the referee to stop the bout.

Travis Cody silenced the crowd in the top-of-the-bill contest with Kaiden Symonds, as an overhand left forced an early standing count.

Symonds had a good second round, catching Cody with uppercuts, but the Bideford boxer finished strongly, only to lose a split decision to the home boxer.

Lewis Cornish was also edged out by Lewis Fleming (Golden Ring), while Will Murdoch was beaten by the taller Chris Trueman (St Ives) on his debut.

But Evan Suggate had a skills bout with Charlie Truscott (Falmouth) and dominated all three rounds.