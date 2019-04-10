Andy Coles was the winner at Ilfracombe on Saturday. Andy Coles was the winner at Ilfracombe on Saturday.

Coles came up against five players and won 36 of his 51 frames to seal victory in the second event of the year, sponsored by Giffords Chartered Accounting.

Coles beat Stewart Croxson, Alex Milton, four-time world champion Jason Twist and Ben Taylor-Fuente on his way to the final.

He came up against talented Tiverton player Andy Tanton, a runner-up at last year’s Ilfracombe tour event.

Tanton took out Darren Maidment, Darryn Hughes, Jon Gifford and IPA tour player Josh Durant to set up the clash with Coles in the final.

Coles steamed ahead, winning the first six frames before Tanton replied with two of his own. That was to be his lot though, as Coles took the last two to take an 8-2 win and secure his name on the trophy for the open competition.