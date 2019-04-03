The 13-year-old was competing at the four-day championships at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

She started off in the junior all-around competition where she placed eighth out of 54 of the best gymnasts in the UK.

She scored a personal best score in beam, vault and all-around with a score of 49.9, a score which took her into the beam and floor finals.

She competed against the top eight places in each apparatus, scoring 13.050 on the beam to come away with a silver medal. She scored the same in the floor discipline, finishing just outside the medals in fourth.

The Barnstaple teenager is appearing in the second series of CBBC series Gymstars, which started airing yesterday (Tuesday).

She trains and competes for The Academy of Gymnastiscs in Portishead.