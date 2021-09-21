A dose of rugby reality for Barnstaple

Published: 5:15 AM September 21, 2021

Barnstaple’s 64-20 defeat away to Esher won’t cause director of rugby Jeremy Chugg too many sleepless nights.

Barum trailed 26-3 at the break to National Two frontrunners Esher and were on the receiving end of six more tries in the second half. No one likes losing more than Chugg, but in the grand scheme of a transitional season he can live with away days like this.

“You have to be realistic about the division we are in and the times we are living through,” said Chugg.

“Some teams don’t travel at all well, as the longer the distance the less attractive it is when you have farmers and builders in the side that have to work on Saturday mornings.

“I doubt there are very few teams in our division who will go more than short distances with a full-strength side this season.

“Esher have won all their games so far and look a very professional outfit. Clearly, they want to go straight back up. I doubt many teams will get much out of them at their place this year.

“Our aims are different. We want to finish high enough in the final table to be grouped with the other South West clubs in the looming league re-organisation. It would help if the RFU could tell us how that is going to work?

“Realistically, we will do that by winning our home games, when we are close to full-strength and have a big Barum crowd cheering us on.

“Away from home you pick-up what you can when you can. What was pleasing about this scoreline was the 20 points on our side of it. That shows you that we created chances and took them, which is a desirable quality home or away.”

Fin Elworthy and George Snell were the Barnstaple try scores. Jake Murphy kicked the goals.

Barnstaple Buccaneers, the club’s dormant 3rd XV, returned to action after a break of nearly a decade and defeated Chard 43-12.

Among the points scorers for the Buccs were former first-team regulars Jamie Arnold and Neil Giddy. Training takes place every Wednesday night at Pottington between 6.30-7.30pm. New players welcome.

