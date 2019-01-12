Close
All sections
jobs24
drive24
mydate24
homes24

Success for Barnstaple swimmers on first weekend of Devon ASA Championships

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 January 2019

Bob Whittaker, India Martin and Isobel Howgate. Picture: Contributed

Bob Whittaker, India Martin and Isobel Howgate. Picture: Contributed

Archant

There were three gold medals for Barnstaple Swimming Club on the first weekend of the Devon ASA Championships at Plymouth Life Centre.

Bob Whittaker, India Martin and Isobel Howgate all won gold medals on Sunday on a successful day for the club.

Whittaker won the championship final of the 200m open age group, Martin was the winner in the 16-year-old 100m backstroke as well as the overall champion, and Howgate was first in the 200m 16-year-old age group.

The club took a strong team of young swimmers to the first weekend of the championships.

Tyler Weatherly was a finalist in the open 50m breaststroke, as was Sky Pirie in the 15-year-old 100m backstroke and Lily Wilson in the 14-year-old 100m backstroke.

Also representing the club were Laine Weatherley, Lottie Chesworth, Marissa Poole, Dennis Psaltis, Rory Wilson, Liberty Wright, Alice Lapish and Jack Whittaker, who swam many personal bests between them.

The championships continue this weekend.

Other Sport Stories

Success for Barnstaple swimmers on first weekend of Devon ASA Championships

32 minutes ago Matt Smart
Bob Whittaker, India Martin and Isobel Howgate. Picture: Contributed

There were three gold medals for Barnstaple Swimming Club on the first weekend of the Devon ASA Championships at Plymouth Life Centre.

Read more

Bideford Ladies start 2019 with victory over Pen Mill Ladies

Yesterday, 19:00 Matt Smart
Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford Ladies’ South West Women’s Football League campaign resumed on Sunday, with the Robins picking up all three points in their return to action.

Read more

North Devon Football League: Premier top three start pulling away

Yesterday, 18:00 Matt Smart
Football

The North Devon Premier’s top three have started to separate themselves from the rest of the field after Saturday’s fixtures.

Read more

SWP League: Torridgeside win with late comeback at Brixham

Yesterday, 17:15 Matt Smart
Torridgeside v University of Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart

A dramatic comeback saw third-place Torridgeside take three more points in the South West Peninsula League East Division on Saturday.

Read more

SWP League: Ilfracombe Town defeated at Sidmouth Town

Yesterday, 17:00 Matt Smart
Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8503. Picture: Terry Ife

Ilfracombe Town saw a half-time lead slip away again as they were beaten 4-2 at Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League East Division on Saturday.

Read more

Barnstaple earn Devon derby win over Brixham in South West Premier

Yesterday, 15:00 Conrad Sutcliffe
Danny Southworth (pictured) scored a late try for Barnstaple. Picture: Bob Collins

Barnstaple have got second place in the South West Premier Division all to themselves after beating Brixham 22-17 in the Devon derby at Pottington Road.

Read more

Bideford forced to settle for losing bonus point against Falmouth

Yesterday, 14:30 Conrad Sutcliffe
Bideford's Nick East puts in a big hit against Falmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford Chiefs missed a chance to nudge themselves closer to safety at the bottom of the Western Counties table when they lost 15-13 to visiting Falmouth.

Read more

North Devon Rugby: Torrington hold on for victory over New Cross, South Molton win easy five points

Yesterday, 14:04 Conrad Sutcliffe
Rugby ball.

Torrington had to survive some nervous moments in the closing stages to hang on to an 18-12 victory at New Cross in Devon One.

Read more

Barnstaple Town undone by ‘silly mistakes’ in Bristol Manor Farm defeat

Mon, 16:18 Matt Smart
Barnstaple Town v Moneyfields in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town suffered defeat in their return to action in Evo-Stik Division One South on Saturday.

Read more

Gallery Ryan Turner hat-trick helps Bideford sink leaders Yate Town

Saturday, January 12, 2019 Matt Smart
Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

A terrific hat-trick from Ryan Turner gave Bideford an impressive victory over Yate Town this afternoon (Saturday).

Read more

Most Read Sport

Success for Barnstaple swimmers on first weekend of Devon ASA Championships

Bob Whittaker, India Martin and Isobel Howgate. Picture: Contributed

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
North Devon Football League
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the $m.global.archantvariables.NewspaperTitle e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

North Devon Gazette twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications