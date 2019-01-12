Success for Barnstaple swimmers on first weekend of Devon ASA Championships

Bob Whittaker, India Martin and Isobel Howgate. Picture: Contributed Archant

There were three gold medals for Barnstaple Swimming Club on the first weekend of the Devon ASA Championships at Plymouth Life Centre.

Bob Whittaker, India Martin and Isobel Howgate all won gold medals on Sunday on a successful day for the club.

Whittaker won the championship final of the 200m open age group, Martin was the winner in the 16-year-old 100m backstroke as well as the overall champion, and Howgate was first in the 200m 16-year-old age group.

The club took a strong team of young swimmers to the first weekend of the championships.

Tyler Weatherly was a finalist in the open 50m breaststroke, as was Sky Pirie in the 15-year-old 100m backstroke and Lily Wilson in the 14-year-old 100m backstroke.

Also representing the club were Laine Weatherley, Lottie Chesworth, Marissa Poole, Dennis Psaltis, Rory Wilson, Liberty Wright, Alice Lapish and Jack Whittaker, who swam many personal bests between them.

The championships continue this weekend.