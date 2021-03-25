Public Notices

Notice ID: 10902124

Online Public Consultation

View our proposals for new homes in Fremington

We invite you to view our website where you can give us your feedback on our proposals for approximately 175 homes

vistrygroup.co.uk/fremington - Website live 9am Monday 29 March until 5pm Monday 19 April

You can write to us or request paper copies of the proposals at: Strategic Land Department, Vistry Homes, Cleeve Hall, Bishops Cleeve, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL52 8GD