News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Davie Barnstaple Trust
Notice ID: 11087090

The Davie Barnstaple Trust seeks applicants for grants or part grants of up to £5000 for the coming year. The trust is set up to help young people up to age 25yr but otherwise has a broad remit. Applications must come from organisations such as (but not confined to) a school or charity. Grants are limited to organisations within a 20 mile radius of Barnstaple Town Hall.

Application forms may be obtained from the secretary: Mrs L Sutton, 4 Hitherfield Road, London SW16 2LN or from lizziesutton81@gmail.com. Applications should be with the Secretary by 5pm on 29th April 2022. Trustees meet in the middle of May and if your application is shortlisted you may be asked to meet the trustees’ (Covid 19 restrictions allowing).

Most Read

the Nectary Restaurant

A Devon Tourism Award is on the menu for The Nectary Restaurant 

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon
Badgershill Wood - just off Abbotsham Road

290 home development in Bideford rejected to save ancient woodland

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Former attorney general and current Torridge MP Sir Geoffrey Cox

Torridge MP Sir Geoffrey consults on alleged lockdown parties at No10

Joseph Bulmer

person
Mandy (bottom right, kneeling) dancing with Wiltshire Farm Foods, London, 21st January 2022

Dancing North Devon delivery driver appears in national commercial

Joseph Bulmer

person