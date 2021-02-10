PUBLIC NOTICE

News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The Davie Barnstaple trust
Notice ID: 10878536

The Davie Barnstaple trust seeks applicants for grants or part grants of up to £5000 for the coming year. The trust is set up to help young people up to age 25yr but otherwise has a broad remit.  Applications must come from organisations such as (but not confined to) a school or charity. Grants are limited to organisations within a 20 mile radius of Barnstaple Town Hall.
Application forms may be obtained from the Secretary: Mrs L Sutton, 4 Hitherfield Road, London SW16 2LN or from lizziesutton81@gmail.com. 
Applications should be with the Secretary by 5.00pm on 29th April 2021. 
Trustees meet in the middle of May and if your application is shortlisted you may be asked to meet the Trustees’ (restrictions allowing).

