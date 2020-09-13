Zamba and lead singer Della entertain the crowd at a popular North Devon event. Zamba and lead singer Della entertain the crowd at a popular North Devon event.

The group have been a big festival, pub and carnival favourite since their inception, bringing a reggae and ska twist to popular covers as well as their own material.

The livestream gig begins at 8pm on Friday, hosted at The Palladium Club in Bideford, with the band joined by special guest entertainer Rob Pudner from Entertainingly Different, who has been performing a host of virtual shows during lockdown.

Zamba was formed after a trip to Antigua which inspired a group of friends to put together a lively upbeat carnival and reggae band.

Performing on the night will be lead singer Della, James Millman on guitar and vocals, Ed Newton on bass, Frank Rawle on drums and Billy Hammett on percussion.

North Devon carnival and reggae band Zamba will be marking their 20th birthday with a livestream gig from the Palladium Club in Bideford. North Devon carnival and reggae band Zamba will be marking their 20th birthday with a livestream gig from the Palladium Club in Bideford.

The band have released their own original EP called Froglife available on iTunes and Amazon, a charity song for educational charity Froglife, of which the band is a patron.

Highlights over the years have included too many local and regional festivals to mention, but events include Oceanfest, Silverstone F1, Coca Cola’s Ultimate Beach Festival, Billabong Girls Day and the Sunwest Festival.

The band would like to thank all the musicians and audiences who have been part of the Zamba journey for the last 20 years.

Join them to celebrate on Friday by going to www.facebook.com/zambaband .