They will be striking from school or college to protest 'government inaction' over climate change and say they want to highlight the ecological crisis.

In Barnstaple, the strike will assemble at North Devon Leisure Centre at 10am and then protesters will march through the town centre and finish at Castle Green, where there will be speeches and live music.

In Bideford, there will be a strike from 11am to 1pm by the Kingsley Statue at Victoria Park.

Adults and local businesses have been urged to show their support for the climate strike, or take action themselves.

Extinction Rebellion North Devon member Jen Cooper has written to the Gazette urging others to take par.

She suggests businesses might close briefly to allow their worksers to 'strike', or at the least, workers could step outside from their shop or place of work to show their support for the strikers.

She said: "You could raise your head, look the young people in the eye and smile, in solidarity.

"May we stand and witness this expression of and fight for life, in the same way that we stop in the streets to show such a sincere respect for death, when it passes.

"I believe that all schools should be extremely proud of the competence, courage, tenacity, vision and resourcefulness of the young people they have the privilege to educate and we should all take a moment to be very honest with ourselves about what we really want for their futures.

"We have an opportunity to stand in solidarity with these brave people and show them that we care about their futures too."

You can find out more about the Barnstaple strike on its Facebook page.