Young people in Barnstaple staged a second climate strike in the town. Picture: Matt Smart Young people in Barnstaple staged a second climate strike in the town. Picture: Matt Smart

School pupils donned their banners and placards a month after their original protest, when hundreds turned out to send a message on climate change.

This time more than 50 pupils marched through the town, calling for the Government to take action.

Barnstaple student and protest organiser Harvey Hennessy said: "We're going to be marching every month. We have had enough of Government inaction on the climate crisis.

"We only have 12 years to act. We all need to join forces and march together.

Young people in Barnstaple staged a second climate strike in the town. Picture: Matt Smart Young people in Barnstaple staged a second climate strike in the town. Picture: Matt Smart

"We were really proud of the turnout we had last time and we hope to see more and more people every time we do this."

The Barnstaple strike was one of more than 50 planned protests organised across the UK.

The next climate strike in Barnstaple is planned for Friday, July 19.

Young people in Barnstaple staged a second climate strike in the town. Picture: Matt Smart Young people in Barnstaple staged a second climate strike in the town. Picture: Matt Smart