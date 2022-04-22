Your support is vital for Tyrell Hospital's League of Friends

Last week saw the Tyrrell Hospital’s League of Friends’ AGM, its first since 2019. I’m ashamed to admit my consumption there of a monumental amount of tuna and cucumber sandwiches, as well as a critical mass of lemon drizzles and strawberries.

It was more an Annual Gateaux Marathon because I left at 3.50pm, stuffed with so many fancy sponges and brownies, mostly supplied by the Naked Cake, that I didn’t eat again until breakfast next morning.

The meeting was attended by Combe worthies, and included members of Ilfracombe Town Council and our illustrious town crier, Roy Goodwin. The occasion doubled as a cream tea, and like all organisations in Ilfracombe with pressing matters to deal with, business took place within an ambience of fellowship.

We are a small town with a mutual understanding of our inhabitants’ needs, and jam scones, of course, form part of those requirements. But this is where I get serious.

The League of Friends, founded in 1973, has battled for almost half a century to ensure that Ilfracombe retains a full range of services at the Tyrrell Hospital, and that demands, at its centre, an MIU (Minor Injuries Unit).

That function was suspended at the outbreak of the pandemic, and the League is anxious for this vital role to return, especially as the tourist season looms. The League’s Chairlady, Gloria Satchwell, pleaded for more members to participate in its campaigning activities, including staffing the Tyrrell’s Church Street charity shop.

The Friends’ Secretary, Terry Elliot, reminded us that the Tyrrell was established as a community hospital in 1864 by Ann Tyrrell, and taken over by the NHS at its foundation in 1948 as a ‘cottage’ hospital.

It has been a much-loved and much-used facility providing healthcare to generations of Ilfracombers, yet it is constantly under threat from budget cuts. The Tyrrell Hospital has lost its in-patient and convalescence wards, as well as nursing staff.

Ms Elliot said: “As fast as the League raises money to stabilise the future of one service, another one is under review with the prospect of removal.”

The charity shop has funded x-ray machines and scanners, thus relieving the pressure on North Devon Hospital. Why on earth is it necessary for members of the public to have to engage in a perpetual fight with government and health authorities in order to prevent further cutbacks and closures?

Many hundreds of people spend their leisure time bashing keyboards or marching upon streets to raise awareness of the gradual dismantling of the NHS. They have to argue the toss with suited deadbeats who don’t know one end of a thermometer from the other, and whose prime function in life is to pare back and economise on life-enhancing and life-saving measures taken for granted in most European countries.

Another group, Save Our Hospital Services (SOHS), constantly strives to protect what is disappearing under our noses. One by one, services are being removed, until one day we’ll wake up to find a debit-card machine on the front desk of North Devon Hospital to pay for our blood tests.

The government’s promise to ‘do all it can to protect the NHS’ is a hollow one’. Perhaps, billionaire Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s measly £100 penalty for violating lockdown regulations should instead have been the Tyrrell Hospital’s entire running costs for one year.

CAN YOU SPOT THE KILLER?

On a much lighter note, Studio Theatre’s next production at the Space, in Wilder Road, runs for three nights from next Wednesday (April 27 - 29) and is its first since Covid blighted our lives. There’s no better way to celebrate the return of live theatre to Ilfracombe than to book tickets for Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy whodunnit, It Could Be Any One Of Us. Director Anne Bacon has lined up a talented cast, with regulars Katy Ashford, Sarah Ford, Jay Moore, Andrew Rea, Tony Parker and Su Scott-Goldstone. See if you can spot the murderer.

Andrew Rea as Norris Honeywell - Credit: Studio Theatre ICB



