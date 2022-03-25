Your chance to have a say in future

I am delighted to report that North Devon Council’s Planning Service was ranked the second highest performing authority in the South West in the recent government performance tables. The ratings are based on the number of applications processed between October 1 and December 31 last year within the agreed time. This demonstrates another of the avenues where the council is working hard to help tackle the housing crisis in North Devon. Planners often do not get the praise they deserve for ensuring that new developments bring as many positive benefits for our area as possible. It is easy to be critical of planners but they are often restrained in what they can do by what is in the local plan and/or government policies. Like everywhere else we have government targets to meet but if a proposed development is not acceptable, planning permission should be refused.

Often residents do not take an interest in what is being planned in their area until an application comes in for a major development very near their homes. By then it may already have been allocated for development in the joint Torridge / North Devon local plan. So I would encourage everyone to consider participating in the consultations which are now taking place concerning the review of the Local Plan. The project entitled ‘People and Place’ will shape northern Devon over the next twenty or more years so it is really important that we make the right choices. It is a joint venture between Torridge and North Devon Councils and will be looking at many issues such as housing, the environment, sustainability, jobs, access to transport and health and well being.

If you would like to express your opinions the current consultations end on Friday, April 29. Information on these consultations, plus the timetable for the wider project, can be found on the People and Place hub, which can be accessed via : www.northdevon.gov.uk/peopleandplace or www.torridge.gov.uk/peopleandplace.

All those who live and work in northern Devon are invited to take part in a number of ways and we really would value your opinion. It isn’t a rubber stamp exercise as we really do hope that you will let us know what you think as the end result will affect all of us in northern Devon. I can’t emphasise enough that this is an opportunity for you to have your say. It would be most appreciated if you are able to help with participating in any or all of the following : -

1. There is a community survey offering you the opportunity to outline what you would like to see as the priorities for your local area and for the wider northern Devon as a whole. Also it is designed to give you a chance to provide an insight into what you feel it is like to live where you live now;

2. We are also seeking views on the proposals for how the community and other stakeholders can get involved with the project moving forward, through a consultation on the Statement of Community Involvement;

3. One of the government requirements is that we have a five year land supply of suitable sites for development. Your knowledge could be invaluable if you know of suitable sites which could be considered for future development through a so-called Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (HELAA);

4. You may wish to take the opportunity to comment on the way that we will assess those sites for future development, through commenting on the draft methodology which is being planned for the Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (HELAA); and

5. In addition we are seeking nominations for specialists to sit on a panel of experts to help inform the assessment of those sites through the HELAA.

I hope that you feel able to participate in this consultation so that it becomes a real community local plan and not something that you feel has just been imposed upon northern Devon by the Councils.