Young man from Bude missing  

A young man from Bude called Trystan Harris has been reported missing.

The 22-year-old was last seen at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, March 29, in the Kings Hill area. It is suspected he was going towards Marhamchurch.

Trystan, who is around 6 ft tall and very skinny with blonde hair, was wearing black jogging bottoms and a grey sweatshirt when last seen.

According to the police, he will likely appear confused if approached.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts or have seen him, please immediately call police on 999, quoting log number 313 of 29/0322.