North Devon Gazette

Young man from Bude missing  

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 10:22 AM March 30, 2022
Trystan Bude

Trystan Bude - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A young man from Bude called Trystan Harris has been reported missing.  

The 22-year-old was last seen at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, March 29, in the Kings Hill area. It is suspected he was going towards Marhamchurch. 

Trystan, who is around 6 ft tall and very skinny with blonde hair, was wearing black jogging bottoms and a grey sweatshirt when last seen.  

According to the police, he will likely appear confused if approached.  

If you have information regarding his whereabouts or have seen him, please immediately call police on 999, quoting log number 313 of 29/0322.  

