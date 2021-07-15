Young cyclist from South Molton wins £1,800 Bike

Published: 10:18 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM July 15, 2021

Young cyclist Hannah Rainger was on her way home from The Colin Lewis Grand Prix at Torbay Velopark when she received a phone call from a friend telling her she’d won a top-of-the-range bike.

There were five races in all at the grand prix and each winner was entered into a draw for a Holdsworth bicycle donated by Planet X Bikes. Hannah, 17, won the women’s race – the other four races were for men.

As Hannah and her father had to leave the event early, she had no idea that her name was first out of the hat.

She had a list of bikes to choose from and opted for a Holdsworth Mystique SRam Force 1 Gravel Bike, worth nearly £1,800.

For Hannah, who lives in South Molton, it is her first year of racing in adult women’s races, previously she has competed in youth events.

Hannah was thrilled to win the bike at the grand prix, which is named after former professional cyclist Colin Lewis. He is president of Mid Devon Cycling Club, which organised the event.

She thanked event organiser Andrew Parker, Planet X, Holdsworth Bikes and her coach at Propello Cycling in Barnstaple, Rob Wakefield.

Hannah is a committed cyclist. At the age of 13 she cycled more than 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End – sometimes taking the scenic route - with her 73-year-old grandmother, raising around £1,000 for grass roots youth cycling. Now she competes in events all over the country.

She is enthusiastic about getting young people into cycling and says it’s a brilliant sport where you make great friends and keep fit. Anyone who wants to give it a go should contact Taw Velo Cycling (www.tawvelo.bike/) or Mid Devon Cycling Club (www.middevon.cc/).

Hannah has just left Petroc College in Barnstaple and hopes to go to the Plymouth Marjon University in September.