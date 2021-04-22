News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Young charity ambassadors to make it a May to remember

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:00 AM April 22, 2021   
Young ambassadors are taking on a 30-Day May Mission in support of Children’s Hospice South West.

Young supporters of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) are encouraging people to take on a 30-themed activity to celebrate the charity’s 30th anniversary next month. 

The 30-Day May Mission is open to everyone, whatever their age or ability, with participants asked to challenge themselves with an activity of their choice and raise a few pounds at the same time. 

The initiative has been created by CHSW’s Young Ambassadors, a group of sixth form students from local schools and colleges across North Devon, who have participated in the charity’s Young Ambassador programme. Through the programme they help to raise awareness of CHSW’s Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington. 

Group leader Megan Evans, from Bideford College, said: “The 30-Day May Mission can be any activity you like – from running 30km to reading 30 books. 

“We have a list of 30 activity ideas for all ages on the Children’s Hospice South West Young Ambassadors Facebook group, or you can create your own challenge. Why not join our group and let everyone know what you’re planning to do? 

“Whatever 30 challenge you choose, the main thing is to have fun and raise some money throughout May to help provide vital respite for local children and families,” added Megan, who will be doing two 15km walks with her twin sister Beth. 

The CHSW Young Ambassadors group gives young people aged 16-20 the opportunity to develop their personal and professional skills while helping to raise the profile of CHSW. The charity provides three days of formal training about how Little Bridge House is funded and how it makes a difference to children and families, with support and guidance given to help with presentation skills. 

Volunteer coordinator Steve Warner said: “We are incredibly proud of our young ambassadors and their 30-Day May Mission idea is such a super way for them to be able to help raise the profile of CHSW among their peers and raise some vital funds for the charity. 

“It’s great to see the younger generation take such an active interest in CHSW and be able to inform others of the work of the charity themselves. 

“We’d love to hear from any other schools or colleges who would be interested in becoming involved in the Young Ambassador programme later in the year– they can just call Little Bridge house on 01271 325270 or visit the website for more information.” 

To get involved in the 30-Day May Mission, simply pick an activity, ask for donations from friends and family and add them to the special JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/30daymaymission 

Participants are asked to ensure they stay safe by following Government guidelines and announcements from Public Health England. 

To join the Children’s Hospice South West Young Ambassadors Facebook group visit www.facebook.com/groups/199294081164058 or for more information about becoming a young ambassador visit www.chsw.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise-us/fundraise-school/school-ambassador 

