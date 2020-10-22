Sally Toleman celebrated 30 years at the well-known Barnstaple store on October 8 and still continues to work part time in the toy and model shop.

The 70-year-old said she had a lack of confidence when she started, but had been walking past and saw a job advert in the window.

She plucked up the courage and was interviewed by Mary Youing, starting work the following week.

She said: “The business has changed a lot, we have had alterations in the shop, different stock that comes in, but the Youings are just a wonderful family.”

Proprietor Peter Youing said as a family business they tended to see loyal staff staying for a long time.

He said: “Sally has been an absolute gem very adaptable and she has moved from different departments, she is great with the customers, very knowledgeable and has learned a lot.”