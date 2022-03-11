Yellow Weather Warnings issued for Devon this weekend

The warning, issued by the Met Office in Exeter, covers Saturday between 1pm and 7pm - Credit: Met Office

A Yellow Weather Warning for wind has been issued for Devon this weekend.

The warning, issued by the Met Office in Exeter, covers Saturday between 1pm and 7pm.

The warning takes in the whole of South West England, with particular emphasis on coastal areas.

What to expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and damage to trees possible

Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

A second Yellow Weather Warning for wind has been issued for parts of Devon and Cornwall for the entirety of Sunday. It is not unusual for these weather warnings to be extended, so check back for update.