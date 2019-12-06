The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind between 3pm on Sunday until 9am the following day, with 'severe gales' forecast.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected around some coasts, with inland gusts of up to 60mph.

It warns coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray.

There is potential for short term losses of power and other services as well as travel delays.

The forecast from the Met Office said: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west on Sunday and Monday bringing very strong winds to parts of the west.

"Winds are expected to gust to 50-60mph inland, and perhaps 70mph around some coasts. Large coastal waves are also expected."