A very small group of a much larger North Devon Extinction Rebellion contingent outside the Defra office in London on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Rosemary Haworth-Booth A very small group of a much larger North Devon Extinction Rebellion contingent outside the Defra office in London on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Rosemary Haworth-Booth

The local contingent arrived in London on Sunday (October 6) to take part in what is being billed as the largest worldwide protest about the lack of action on climate change and the climate emergency.

So far XR members have caused non-violent disruption by 'occupying' areas of the city with sit-ins, gluing themselves to public buildings and vehicles.

So fare there has been an estimated 320 arrests.

The South West XR contingent have occupied Lambeth Bridge and set up a sound stage plus cooking facilities by the roundabout at the north end.

Tents erected by protesters during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate change protest in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Tents erected by protesters during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate change protest in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Speakers addressing the crowd have included environmental writer George Monbiot and Caroline Lucas MP, plus singer Theo Simon of Seize the Day.

Mark Haworth-Booth from Barnstaple said police moved in overnight (Monday) to remove people and infrastructure from the area, with five arrested that have since been released.

He told the Gazette today (Tuesday, October 8): "This morning members have demonstrated outside the offices of DEFRA.

"Large numbers of tents and protesters are in evidence all around Westminster, in St James's Park and Trafalgar Square. Emergency vehicles are always let through XR cordons."

A sizeable police presence outside the Home Office, Marsham Street, during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster. Picture:: Aaron Chown/PA Wire A sizeable police presence outside the Home Office, Marsham Street, during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster. Picture:: Aaron Chown/PA Wire