Extinction Rebellion North Devon hosted a Fete of the Planet event at Barnstaple Square on August bank holiday Sunday. Picture: Simon Ellery Extinction Rebellion North Devon hosted a Fete of the Planet event at Barnstaple Square on August bank holiday Sunday. Picture: Simon Ellery

Banners were displayed in Barnstaple and Bideford at roundabouts, over major bridges and in town centres.

Cyclists gathered at Fremington Quay on Saturday for a bike ride to Barnstaple centre, drawing attention to the need for a change in mass transport systems to reduce fossil fuel use and air pollution.

Just before the weekend, XR North Devon fly-posted petrol stations advising motorists of the damage to health caused by fossil fuel pollution, a nationwide action instigated by the medical workers arm of XR ‘Doctors for Extinction Rebellion’, including members in North Devon.

Sunday saw a family-friendly Covid-aware event in Barnstaple Square ‘The Fête of the Planet’, with colourful stalls to explain climate change, ecology and economics in layman’s terms and some very creative artwork and costume drama.

An XR spokesperson said “The nationwide bank holiday weekend action is staged to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill which if made law would mean making the government act with the urgency we need and involving everyday people in a Citizen’s Assembly with real bite.

“Climate breakdown, Covid-19, racial injustice – all are symptoms of a toxic system that is driving us to extinction – a system built on economic inequality, extraction, the destruction of nature, and exploitation. People know the truth: the Government is failing to do what’s necessary to keep us safe.”

