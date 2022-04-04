Wrestling action coming to Ilfracombe!

The event will take place on April 14. - Credit: Kevin Troughton

Some of the UK’s top wrestlers will be grappling and slamming their way into Ilfracombe on April 14.

LDN Wrestling action in the Landmark Theatre on Weds 14th April, with the superstars of LDN Wrestling coming as part of their 202w nationwide tour.

This is the first wrestling show in Ilfracombe in 30 years, last time Big Daddy was here wrestling Giant Haystack.

Featuring some of the country's top grapplers, including LDN British Champion Alan Lee Travis and American heavyweight Steve Gibki, and the high-flying Young Lion from Belfast - high-impact action is guaranteed.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the LDN promotion has become synonymous with top quality live events, perfectly blending the glitz and glamour of American sports entertainment with traditional British wrestling to create a modern approach to wrestling that is always a great night out for people of all ages - from children to grandparents, LDN shows have something for everyone.

Already scheduled to run more than 190 events in 2022, LDN has promoted shows across the whole country, from South Shields to Cornwall, as well as holding events in Scotland, Wales, Greece, Italy, Austria and Romania bringing the best of British wrestling to tens of thousands of enthusiastic, energetic fans.

Now for the first time LDN Wrestling is coming to Ilfracombe.

"It's always an honour to defend the LDN title in front of our great fans," said the 34-year-old Alan Lee Travis, international British Heavyweight Champion and one of the hottest British wrestling prospects in years.

"I'm looking forward to getting to Ilfracombe early and giving them a match to remember. My family will be ringside".

Victor Boer, the self-professed sadistic, Brazilian, is considerably less humble.

He said: "I've wrestled all around the world and came to LDN because I've heard this is where the real competition is.

"Forget about beating me; there's nobody who can even last five minutes in the ring with me and it's going to be no different at the Landmark. If my opponent has any brains, they won't even turn up.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 14, at the Landmark Theatre. Tickets start at £14 and available online from https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

